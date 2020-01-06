Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For Delhi Cycle Walk; Hopes Cycling Becomes A New Trend

Ahead of the Election Commission announcing the date for the Delhi Assembly Elections, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Delhi Cycle Walk in the national capital.

LIVE: HM Shri @AmitShah is speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Delhi Cycle Walk in New Delhi. https://t.co/jztZrjegz2 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 6, 2020

During the ceremony, Home Minister stated that he was hopeful that once the cycle track facility will be made available pollution in the national capital will be reduced by 20 per cent. "I'm sure that when the cycle track comes into effect and is made as per plan, it will reduce Delhi's pollution by 20%," he said.

The Home Minister also emphasised on how cycling will soon be the new trend in the national capital when people will realise that it is saving money and also improving their health. "I am sure cycling will become a fashion trend when more than 50 lakh passengers will be seen commuting on cycles on the streets of Delhi."

"This initiative has been undertaken for pedestrians in Delhi. With the coming of this project, pollution will also be reduced. The project has been planned in a way that it will dismiss the fear of pedestrians walking on the road, the project will also support Modi Ji's Fit India project," he added.

Amit Shah slams Aam Aadmi Party government

During his address in the National Capital, Home Minister Shah also slammed the AAP led Delhi government for causing harm to the poor people of Delhi. "The AAP government in Delhi has caused the most harm to the poor of Delhi. Kejriwal Ji just for his political interests, is not allowing Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented. People have now seen through you Kejriwal Ji, AAP was wiped out in MCD and Lok Sabha polls," Shah said.

