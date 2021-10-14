Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For National Forensic Sciences University In Goa

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah during his visit to poll-bound Goa laid the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Dharbandora on Thursday. Shah will also meet with party leaders during his visit.

After the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Union Home Minister paid tribute to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Shah recalled his immense contribution to Goa's development.

Foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University in Dharbandora, Goa. Watch live! https://t.co/00lEUVfJur — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 14, 2021

After laying the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University, in Goa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Happy to share that after the formation of National Forensic Science University, its first college is starting in Goa; NFSU's five courses will also be starting from today."

Paying tribute to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, claiming that he was responsible for the state's identity, Shah said, "Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar gave the state its identity... The former Defence Minister will also be remembered for providing One Rank One Pension (OROP) to all three armies."

Shah inaugurates National Forensic Sciences University in Goa

"Another important step was surgical strike under PM Modi and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. We sent out a message that one should not disrupt India's borders...There was a time when talks happened, but now is the time to reciprocate," the BJP leader said. "Parrikar Ji will also be remembered for the first surgical strike after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch," he added.

The Union Home Minister praised the state government, saying, "Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is following the route of Parrikar Ji for the development of the state."

The Union Home Minister will also attend a gathering at Taleigao Community Hall and launch the NFSU Transit Campus at Curti Ponda. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and MHA officials, including Punyasalila Srivastava and Saket Kumar will accompany him. Shah will meet with the Goa government on October 15. Notably, the Home Minister's visit comes ahead of Assembly elections in Goa, scheduled for next year.

Shah likely to visit Jammu & Kashmir

As per reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to October 25, as part of the central government's major outreach drive. Shah's three-day tour to the UT concludes the second edition of the central government's major outreach programme, which began on September 8 this year and saw 70 Union ministers visit Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)