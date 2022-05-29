Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For New International Sports Complex In Ahmedabad

Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 29, laid the foundation stone for the new International sports complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. It will be built at the cost of over Rs 632 crores and is targeted to be completed in 30 months. Shah also launched five other developmental works in the area of the cooperative sector in the state.

The Home Minister was optimistic the complex will give rise to national and international level players who will make a mark on the country. He also thanked PM Modi for allocating funds for this ambitious project. He said, "Naranpura Sports Complex is certainly a landmark in Indian sports history. I am sure that many national and international level players will emerge from here in the future, who will increase the pride of the tricolor in the world and Gujarat and India will create new records in the sports world." In addition to this, he also praised the recent achievements of various Indian players who have brought glory to the country, "It is the result of constant encouragement and efforts that today the youth of the country is creating new history by winning international medals one after the other in every discipline. In this episode, the foundation stone of Olympic level sports complex being built at ₹ 632 crores at Naranpura, Gandhinagar was laid."

.@narendramodi जी के निरंतर प्रोत्साहन व प्रयासों का ही प्रतिफल है कि आज देश के युवा खेल की हर विधा में एक के बाद एक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पदक जीत नया इतिहास रच रहे हैं।



इसी कड़ी में गांधीनगर के नारणपुरा में ₹632 करोड़ से बन रहे ओलंपिक स्तर के स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स का शिलान्यास किया। pic.twitter.com/Mijvp3BS1w — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 29, 2022

Launch of multiple development projects in the cooperative sector

On the second day of the Gujarat visit, Home Minister Shah launched multiple developmental works at the Panchamrit Dairy, Godhra; inaugurated the new building of PDC Bank head office, 3 mobile ATM vans, 30 cubic meters per hour capacity oxygen plant built in 250 sqm, dedicated Panchamrit butter cold storage and Dairy Plant at Malegaon (Maharashtra) and laid the foundation stone for the newly established Dairy Plant at Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh).

In his address to the gathering, Amit Shah said, "Today's five programs are going to strengthen the cooperative movement of three districts (Panchmahal, Malegaon and Ujjain). Today 1,598 milk markets of Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Dahod districts are before us as a strong union producing about 73 thousand litres of milk. 18 lakh litres of milk and a turnover of Rs.300 crores is a huge success."

Shah lashing out at the opposition party recollected the works being done in the cooperative sector now, were demanded by the experts from the sector for many years but the ruling dispensation ignored them. He also further informed the budget for the cooperative sector has been increased by the Prime minister by seven times, who also removed the tax on the cooperative sugar mills so that they can take advantage of the rise in the price of sugar.

