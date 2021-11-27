Amit Shah Likely To Visit Gujarat Today Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

Ahead of the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Gujarat on Saturday. Home Minister will visit Gujarat on the evening of November 27 (Saturday) and is likely to return on either the night of November 28 or November 29 morning, according to ANI sources. The saffron party which has been in power in Gujarat for over two decades managed to bag all eight seats which went to by-polls held last month. Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are due in 2022. In 2017 Assembly polls, BJP secured a majority by winning 99 seats, while Congress bagged 77 seats.

Earlier this month, Home Miniter Shah visited Ahmedabad and launched several key developmental projects that included flyovers and multiple schemes.

Amit Shah urges BJP Workers to win record seats in 2022 Gujarat Polls

On November 25, Amit Shah asked Gujarat BJP workers to help the state leadership in winning a record number of seats in the next Assembly polls due in late 2022. While addressing party workers virtually at a gathering in Surat city, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar said, "The 2022 Assembly polls are approaching. Party's leadership has set a target of winning the polls with a record number of seats. I want BJP workers to cooperate with the state unit president CR Patil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in breaking all previous records by winning the highest number of seats after independence".

BJP Sweeps Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a landslide victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections - its first majority for a decade. Of the 44 seats that went into the polls, BJP won 41 seats. Congress won two seats while Aam Aadmi Party won one seat. Other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India among others could not win a single seat. The votes for the local polls were cast on September 30. Of the 5,69,785 votes polled, 2,64,902 votes (46.49%) were polled in favour of the BJP that fielded candidates from all 44 seats. 1,59,669 votes (28.02%) in favour of Congress that fielded candidates on 44 seats and 1,24,054 votes (21.77%) in favour of AAP that fielded candidates on 40 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)