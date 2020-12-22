Amit Shah Likely To Visit West Bengal Again On Jan 12; May Hold Public Meeting In Howrah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was recently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, is most likely to visit the state again in the coming weeks, most likely on January 12, 2021. According to sources, he might attend the Youth Festival which will be held on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary, and may also address a public meeting in Howrah as well.

The HM was recently on a two-day visit in West Bengal

Earlier, the Home Minister, who was on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state, had visited Visva Bharati University and paid homage to Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus in West Bengal on Sunday. He paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan and showered praises on the Nobel laureate. He also held a massive roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur as a part of his campaign ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. A large number of people gathered on the roads of Birbhum to welcome Shah with firecrackers, flowers, and chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Shah had also addressed a massive rally in Midnapore thanked the people of the district for their support, promising to leave 'no stone unturned' in their dream of turning West Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla.' On the last day of his visit to Bengal, Amit Shah had also made a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress and stated that people resort to violence when the power goes to their head. He had also blamed the state government for the poor economic growth of Bengal by giving statistics on the states falling GDP, per-person income, and industrial growth, he stated that Bengal contributed to 1/3rd of India's GDB during the independence which has come down to minimal figures.

