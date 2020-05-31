Amit Shah LIVE On Republic TV With Arnab Goswami As India Gears Up For Covid 'Unlock 1'

As India gears to reopen the nation after over 2 months of Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, at 8 PM in his show 'Nation wants to Know'. The interview comes as a significant point as the second Modi government finishes one year of governance. This is also Amit Shah's maiden Union cabinet and Lok sabha as the govt experienced many historic events in 2019-2020, including the ongoing war against Coronavirus.

With the nation's COVID-19 recovery rate improving to 47.76%, the Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 89,995 recovered cases at 86,984 with 5,164 fatalities.

This is the fifth such extension of lockdown with further relaxations allowed, announced by the Modi government. On March 24, PM Modi had first announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight to 'break the transmission cycle of the pandemic'. India's COVID-19 tally at the point of time stood at 519, with nine deaths.

Since then, the Centre has extended the lockdown four times with each phase being less stringent than the other. As the Indian economy was hit by the lockdown, PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth. Since then FM Sitharaman has announced a slew of reforms in five parts to strengthen MSMEs, migrants, street vendors, urban poor, agriculture, animal husbandry and fishing, eight sectoral reforms, reformed MGNREGA, education and a new PSE policy.

As the lockdown extended, lakhs of migrants across the nation began to travel back home to due to job loss on foot, by trucks, buses. To aid the migrants, the Centre flagged 'Shramik' trains across the nation to transport stranded migrants to their home states from May 1. Apart from trains, buses have been plied by state governments, domestic air travel too has begun with 30% capacity.

