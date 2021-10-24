'Amit Shah Made No New Announcements For J&K During Visit', Laments CPI-M Leader Tarigami

Senior leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday expressed his disappointment over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that 'the minister repeated his old adages' and that 'he made no announcements for the Union Territory'.

"I had a lot of expectations from Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately, he (Shah) repeated his old adage ways and made no new announcements for the Union Territory," Tarigami said.

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, a former member of the J&K legislative assembly, lamented that the minister continued with his identical rhetoric of "restoration of statehood at the right time". He said,

We expected that maybe after the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah in the UT, he will say something about the recently held meeting between the Prime Minister and Jammu and Kashmir leaders, about what all the government has done for the UT. Instead, he reiterated that there will be delimitation, elections and then there will be a restoration of statehood at the appropriate time. I wonder why such things? Giving statehood is not an obligation on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Political parties of J-K believe that a great injustice happened with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by dividing and downsizing the state into two Union Territories. Even in the meeting with the Prime Minister, all the political parties demanded not to divide the state into two UTs. Parties demand the restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami questions the return of 'normalcy' in J&K

Grieving over the unrelenting position of the region and questioning the return of 'normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI (M) leader said,

Even today if you go to Kashmir, you will see in every corner that security forces are sitting and keeping a vigil. To whom do you want to say normalcy has returned? Civilian killings continue, labourers and businessman killings continue. Is this normalcy? Still, you create a drama of normalcy. It is a way of deceiving the country in my eyes.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said on Saturday that J&K's statehood will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections.

Amit Shah hints ₹51,000 cr investment in J&K

Amit Shah on Sunday announced that a metro rail network would come up in Jammu and Srinagar after two years, while airports are being upgraded at the moment. He earlier inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu campus. The campus of IIT Jammu has been built at a cost of ₹210 crore, enabled with all modern facilities for higher education to students.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area, Amit Shah said "Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims to invest a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022."

Centre's mega outreach programme

The Home Minister's visit to the UT is seen as a part of the Centre's mega outreach programme in the Union Territory, in which 70 Union Ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir. The second edition of the Central government's mega outreach program started on September 8 this year and will conclude with the visit of the Home Minister. This plan aims to review ongoing projects in Jammu & Kashmir and developments that have taken place post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

The Centre's first mega outreach programme took place during January 18-24 last year in which 36 Union Ministers visited the UT. During their visit, Union Ministers have so far interacted with locals, administration, and representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions. They have visited remote areas of Jammu & Kashmir, mainly South Kashmir, which was once considered a 'locus of terrorism'.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/ANI