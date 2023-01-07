Amit Shah Makes Big Statement On Left Wing Extremism; 'Will Wipe Out Maoists Before 2024'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his visit to Jharkhand on Saturday, vowed to make the state and ultimately the country free of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and Maoists before the 2024 elections. HM Shah was speaking at the Maha Sankalp rally at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district where he also underscored the drop in the number of LWE cases in Jharkhand.

कांग्रेस के जमाने में वामपंथी उग्रवाद अपने चरम पर था।



मोदी जी ने प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद LWE प्रभावित इलाकों में सुनियोजित तरीके से विकास किया व कठोरता से उग्रवाद पर लगाम लगाने की नीति लागू की और इसी का परिणाम है कि आज वामपंथी उग्रवाद समाप्त होने की कगार पर है। pic.twitter.com/TZmKkZBXnN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 7, 2023

"During the rule of Congress, 2,258 cases of Naxalism were reported in 2009. And in 2021, this number has reduced to 509," the Home Minister said. "I will tell you, before the 2024 elections, we will try that the whole country is free from the grip of Naxalism". Shah also said that the BJP government gave jobs to youngsters who used to pick up weapons, and provided basic amenities such as electricity, roads, and water while fighting the extremists. Amit Shah's visit is being considered crucial for the BJP as the party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly polls.

During the previous assembly elections in 2019, CM Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 31 out of 81 seats and the BJP emerged as the second-largest party by winning 25 seats. The BJP had lost the Singhbhum seat in the last parliamentary elections. Gita Koda, Congress nominee, and former CM Madhu Koda's wife, defeated sitting BJP candidate Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes from the Singhbhum seat in the last Lok Sabha election, per PTI.

Amit Shah targets Hemant Soren

हेमंत सोरेन सरकार ने नौकरी के नाम पर युवाओं को व खतियान नीति के नाम पर जनजातीय समाज को धोखा देने का काम किया है। pic.twitter.com/cuJy84HjPd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 7, 2023

During his address in Chaibasa, the Home Minister tried to steer the Jharkhand voters toward BJP by targeting Soren's government. He called the Soren government 'anti-tribal' and accused it of destroying the state for political gains.

"CM Hemant Soren is a tribal but this government is anti-tribal. In the current tenure, corruption has peaked in Jharkhand, land grabbers are active and CM is not fulfilling any of his responsibilities. Today in Jharkhand tribal women are being forcibly married and their land is being grabbed," Amit Shah said. "Cheating is being done in the name of food, employment and education. You will not be forgiven for what you are doing for your vote bank politics. The greed of the vote bank cannot be above the tribal interests".