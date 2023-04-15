Amit Shah Makes Bold 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Prediction For BJP In West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, in a bold announcement, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register a massive victory in West Bengal by winning more than 35 of the 42 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Exuding confidence in the saffron party’s reelection next year, Shah hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again be projected as the PM face of the party.

“BJP will win more than 35 in West Bengal in the coming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024. PM Modi will again become the Prime Minister of the country with more than 300 seats,” the Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was quoted saying.

#WATCH | West Bengal: "BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Modiji will again become the PM of the country with more than 300 seats": Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/sbipcJwaaH — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Amit Shah is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the organisational strength of the saffron camp in the state in view of the crucial general election. As of now, Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls due next month.

Shah’s strong warning to TMC

Alleging the Chief Minister Mamata Banejee-led government of doing ‘dadagiri’ in the state, the Union minister, while addressing a rally in Birbhum said, “The BJP and its leaders are opposing Didi's dadagiri in a hand-to-hand fight. To get rid of Didi and her nephew's atrocities, help the BJP win. To stop infiltration and smuggling in Bengal, help the BJP win.”

"The only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP. The only way to free Bengal from terror is BJP. The only way to stop infiltration in Bengal is BJP. Give us 35 seats in 2024, there will be no need for 2025 (West Bengal poll) as before 2025 Mamata did's government will collapse," he added.

However, Shah’s comments drew sharp criticism from the ruling TMC stating, “How could a union minister openly threaten to topple an elected government before it completes its full term.”

Shah’s ‘BJP CM in Bengal’ challenge

Issuing a challenge to the Mamata Banerjee government, Amit Shah asserted that the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be from BJP. “Mamata didi, you might be dreaming that your nephew will become the Chief Minister after you. From here in Birbhum, I say that the next West Bengal Chief Minister is going to be from BJP. The trailer has to be shown in 2024 (general elections)."

Notably, the BJP in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections managed to win 77 seats in the 292-member Assembly and became the official Opposition in the state. Meanwhile, the TMC formed its government in the state by claiming its victory on 215 constituency seats.