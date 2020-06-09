'List Your Work, Don't List Bomb Blasts & Attacks On BJP': Amit Shah Dares Mamata Banerjee

In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his digital rally on Tuesday dared her to provide a list of developmental works undertaken by her government in the past ten years. He slammed CM Banerjee for depriving the poor of their rights by not implementing the Central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

He said, "Didi, I dare you to give a list of your works in last 10 years, but be careful, do not give a list of all the bomb blasts that happened during your tenure, not a list of BJP leaders who were killed here, give a list of all the developmental works that you have undertaken for the people of Bengal."

In a massive declaration ahead of 2022 assembly polls, Amit Shah said that when BJP will win the elections in the state, it will implement all Central schemes in the state to benefit the poor a minute after the new BJP CM is installed. He said that CM Banerjee cannot be a roadblock for long, as the people of Bengal now wanted 'Porivorton' (change). Shah also quoted Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar's famous poem - 'Ho Kahi bhi aag bas aag jalni chhaiye' and said that the 'fire of change' can be felt in Bengal.

Making massive inroads, BJP in the Lok Sabha polls last year won 18 out of state's 42 seats, Congress won 2 and the ruling Trinamool won 22 seats. The poll season in the state last year witnessed widespread violence and clashes between leaders of TMC and BJP.

Amit Shah lists the achievements of one year of Modi 2.0

Listing a series of 'historic' works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first year in office during his second tenure, Shah said that the decisiveness of the Modi government has not only established India's strength globally but it has also ended social evils like Triple Talaq. Speaking about BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, emotionally-charged Shah said that the party had a slogan since the beginning that said - Jaha huye balidaan Mukherjee, vo Kashmir humara hai (Place where Mukherjee lost his life, that Kashmir is ours).

He added that the Modi government has given a tribute to Mukherjee who belongs to Bengal by integrating Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 last year. Slamming the Congress party over dragging the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute, he said that under the leadership of PM Modi, government had proper arguments in the top court and thus the verdict was pronounced. He said that soon there will be a sky-high Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

