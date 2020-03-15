Amit Shah Meets Altaf Bukhari & His Party Delegation, Says PM Modi Will 'take J&K Forward'

Hours after meeting Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party delegation led by Altaf Bukhari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a picture. He said that he had a lengthy discussion on a series of topics and issues related to the development of the Jammu and Kashmir region. The Home Minister assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave no stone unturned to take J-K forward. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met a 24-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi.

After meeting the Home Minister, Bukhari also said that he has been assured by Amit Shah that political detainees will be released soon. This comes a day after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah was released after the government revoked his PSA detention.

Met with a delegation from J&K's newly formed Apni Party led by Shri Altaf Bukhari.



After the launch of Jammu-Kashmir's new party, ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari - who heads the new political front, met with PM Narendra Modi. Revealing details of the meeting, he said that a 24-member delegation discussed the situation in the Union territory post abrogation of Article 370 and the continued detention of the mainstream political leaders with the Prime Minister. He added that PM Modi had said that he has adopted Kashmir.

Earlier on March 8, Bukhari along with 40 other members launched the 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party'. Accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre, he stated that the new party will work towards the development and harmonious society. Bukhari, who has been unanimously voted as president of the new faction, demanded the release of the detained main-stream Kashmiri leaders including his former chief Mehbooba Mufti.

About J&K Apni Party

Altaf Bukhari-led new political outfit named ‘Apni Party’ consists of senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and like-minded people. Former legislators Vijay Bakaya, Usman Majid, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Javed Beg, Dilawar Mir, Zaffar Manhas, Noor Muhammad, Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majid Paddar, Gagan Bhagat, Manjeet Singh and ten senior leaders of the Congress party quit the grand old party to join the new front. The total strength of the party is 40 leaders including Bukhari and was scheduled to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights.

