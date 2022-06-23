Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on June 23. In a tweet, he stated that Murmu's candidacy makes all tribals proud. Droupadi Murmu had previously welcomed the NDA alliance’s decision to nominate her as the presidential candidate.

NDA के राष्ट्रपति पद की प्रत्याशी श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी से भेंट कर उन्हें बधाई व शुभकामनाएं दीं।



उनके नाम की घोषणा से ही जनजातीय समाज अत्यंत गौरव की अनुभूति कर रहा है।



मुझे विश्वास है कि उनके प्रशासनिक व सार्वजनिक अनुभव का लाभ पूरे देश को मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/In4ddFZMoL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2022

"Met NDA's presidential candidate Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji and conveyed best wishes to her. Tribal society is feeling very proud by the announcement of her name,'' the Union Minister tweeted. Amit Shah further wrote, ''I am sure that her administrative and public experience will benefit the whole country.''

The decision was also applauded by Adivasi Jan Parishad's chief Prem S Munda, who requested all parties to show unity and appealed to them to unanimously elect Droupadi Murmu. He also asked other parties to learn from the NDA alliance’s step for Adivasi inclusion. Further, Prem Munda mentioned that no tribal was elected as the NDA alliance’s presidential candidate in the past 75 years of India's independence. The Janata Dal (United) party had also formally announced their support for Droupadi Murmu’s candidacy for the upcoming elections.

According to sources, Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to file her nomination on June 24. They also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be putting forward her name on June 23 which will be backed by BJP national president JP Nadda.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Droupadi Murmu previously served as the ninth governor of Jharkhand. She is also a former Minister of the Odisha government. Murmu was declared the BJP-led NDA presidential candidate on June 21.

Murmu who hails from Odisha is the first presidential candidate from the state who is elected by a major party or alliance. She came into the limelight after becoming Jharkhand’s first woman Governor and she served in the position from 2015 to 2021 when her term ended.

Droupadi Murmur comes from a tribal village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. She completed her education despite facing many difficulties. Murmur taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur. She began her political career as the NAC Vice-Chairman and went on to be a part of the legislative assembly from Rairangpur between 2000 and 2004. As a Minister, she held portfolios for Transport and Commerce, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. She also served as an MLA between 2004 and 2009. Murmur was honoured with the ‘Nilakanta award’ by the Odisha Assembly for Best MLA. She has held numerous organisational posts in BJP and was Vice President of state Scheduled Tribe Morcha in 1997.

Voting for the presidential elections is set to take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will be held on July 21.

