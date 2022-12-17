Amit Shah Meets Mamata Banerjee; West Bengal CM Raises 'BSF Expansion' During Talks

On Saturday, December 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 25th Eastern Zonal Council meeting at the West Bengal secretariat in Kolkata. The meeting was held in the state secretariat Nabanna's Sabhaghar. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the Vice Chairman and host of the event.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Odisha cabinet minister Pradeep Amat attended the meet, sources said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee welcomed Amit Shah before the start of the meeting. Along with Chief Ministers, security forces officials are also attending the meeting. Amit Shah on Friday reached West Bengal and held a closed-door meeting with BJP leaders at the party state office in Kolkata, where he took stock of the law and order situation in the state.

Inside details of the meet

Republic TV accessed inside details of Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah’s private meeting that lasted for about 20 minutes in Kolkata’s Nabanna.

According to sources, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee questioned Amit Shah on BSF powers. She said the direct expansion of land for BSF cannot be allowed.

Discussing BSF powers, Mamata Banerjee asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that ‘on what basis is BSF asking for space?’. She further said that BSF wants so much of land but it wouldn't be possible.

Speaking about Farakka Barrage in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that the Barrage is going well but West Bengal is not getting water. Responding to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (while laughing) asserted that the Barrage should be lifted.

Banerjee and Shah further had discussions regarding the railway bridge at the Krishna Nagar in the state.

#BREAKING | Meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee underway in Kolkata.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/FnYRUO1de3 — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2022

Inter-state water issues, power transmission lines, royalty on and operationalisation of coal mines, land and forest clearance of rail projects, investigation of heinous offenses, cattle smuggling across country's borders, lack of telecom and banking infrastructure in remote areas, petroleum projects and sharing pattern on centrally collected revenues were also among the list of issues brought up in the zonal meeting.