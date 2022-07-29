Amit Shah Meets President Droupadi Murmu Amid Raging Row Over Congress Leader's Remark

Even as the row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' continues to grow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met the newly elected President of India paying her a visit at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tweeting a picture of Amit Shah meeting President Murmu, the official account of the President of India wrote, "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/Wo5wIuHvEN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 29, 2022

Earlier in the morning, Union Minister Smriti Irani also paid a visit to the President along with the Ministers of State of her two departments - MoS for Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjpara and MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla. Irani on Thursday raised the incident of President Murmu's insult in the Lok Sabha seeking apologies from the Leader of Opposition and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. This led to a furious face-off between Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi on the floor of the house shortly after it was adjourned.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark stirred controversy

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday commented on President Murmu and called her 'Rashtrapatni' while he was giving an interview about his party's protest against the questioning of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi by the ED. His comments soon led to a dramatic face-off between Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday. Many BJP MPs took to the floor of the house and protested against Congress leaders for sanctioning the humiliation of the President.



Amid calls for his apology, the Congress MP said, "I never intended to insult the country's highest post. Rashtrapatni just slipped out, that was my mistake. I am Bengali, not a Hindi-speaking person." Chowdhury also in an attempt to clarify his remarks, said, "I had used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu by mistake and the ruling party is deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill."



On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition even sought time from President Murmu to apologise for his sexist remark, saying, "I will not apologise to these Pakhandis (calling BJP MPs Hypocrites). I will apologise to the President."