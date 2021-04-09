Amit Shah Perceives Huge Support For BJP In West Bengal; Reiterates '200 Plus Seats' Claim

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that BJP will form the government in West Bengal by winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly election. Shah was participating in a massive roadshow in Barrackpore. According to him, the huge crowd thronging BJP's rallies across the state was an indication of the people's support for the saffron party. Moreover, he hit back at WB CM Mamata Banerjee who has repeatedly accused the Central Armed Police Forces of helping BJP. Pointing towards the gathering of people, he asked, "Can the CRPF organise such a crowd? No, it can't".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Wherever we go in West Bengal, whether it is North Bengal, South Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban, Kolkata, or Siliguri, the crowd that is visible shows that all the people of Bengal are standing with BJP. And we will form a government with more than 200 seats. Here, both our candidates will win with a huge margin."

WB Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. On the other hand, BJP's candidate list includes prominent leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, three other Lok Sabha MPs, ex-nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second and third phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent and 84.61 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.