Home Min Amit Shah Pins Aatmanirbhar Bharat As A Stepping Stone For $5 Trillion Economy

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, Union Home Amit Shah highlighted the Centre's measures to boost the Indian economy. He opined that the Modi government had geared the economic policy towards a self-reliant India right from the beginning. Shah revealed that the goal was to make India a global manufacturing hub. He added that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Go vocal for local' would go a long way in achieving the target of a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Amit Shah remarked, "If you conduct a detailed study of the economic policy, reforms since the beginning of the Modi government, it goes in the direction of Aatmanirbhar Bharat only. From 2019 till now, there have been several reforms. We want to make India the hub of manufacturing. If every Indian resolves to use only goods made in India, then our economy will get a big boost. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Go vocal for local'- these two mantras will help us in achieving the goal of a 5 trillion dollar economy."

'The package also has reforms to make India a manufacturing hub'

The Union Home Minister went on to elaborate the features of the recently announced financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore. He noted that it not only provided immediate assistance to people affected by the COVID-19 crisis but also contained reforms to help in the long run. Shah maintained that the Union government had given priority to several sections of the society such as MSME, shopkeepers etc. Furthermore, he stressed that the package featured reforms that would aid the country to become a manufacturing hub.

"The Rs.20 lakh crore package announced by Modiji contains a lot of reforms. It has measures for the immediate assistance of coronavirus-affected people. It has measures to help the MSMEs, small businesses and traders to get back on their feet. The Indian government is becoming a guaranteer. We have come up with a scheme to grant loans worth thousands of crores. The package also has reforms to make India a manufacturing hub. We have given priority to MSME, small business, shopkeepers, etc.." Shah said.

