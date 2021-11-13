In a statement of intent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that BJP's victory in the 2022 UP polls will have a reverberating impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Assembly election with the in-charges of all constituencies, district presidents and key leaders such as UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and party's state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan. Alleging that the Congress rule was full of corruption and appeasement, Shah stressed the need to trounce such forces for a stronger India.

Briefing the media on the meeting held in Varanasi, Singh revealed that the ex-BJP president gave the mantra of 'Booth Jeeta To UP Jeeta' (Win the booth and you will win UP). Exhorting the BJP cadre to focus on polling booths, the Union Home Minister reportedly stated that the saffron party will stay in power in UP for 35 years if it wins the 2022 election. According to the UP BJP chief, Shah also encouraged the entry of leaders from other political parties into BJP. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he was BJP's UP in-charge when it bagged 71 out of 80 seats.

BJP seeks re-election in UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Leaving no stone unturned for the 2022 Assembly election, BJP appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge and Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur as the co-in-charges. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhatia, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, Y Satya Kumar, Sudhir Gupta, Arvind Menon and Sunil Oza as the organizational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi. On September 24, BJP formally announced an alliance with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal(S).

While Apna Dal(S) president Anupriya Patel is the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, the Nishad party chief's son Praveen Kumar Nishad won from Sant Kabir Nagar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket. Moreover, Adityanath expanded his Council of Ministers on September 26 by inducting Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, Paltu Ram, Dharmvir Prajapati, Dr. Sangeeta Balwant, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar and Jitin Prasada. Providing representation to the SC, OBC and Brahmin community in the government is being perceived as a significant move ahead of the UP polls.