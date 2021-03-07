Amit Shah Poses 3 Questions For Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Over Gold Smuggling Case

Campaigning in poll-bound Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, put out three questions in response to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's statement claiming the union government was trying to use central agencies against political opponents. The veteran BJP leader questioned the Kerala CMO's role in the gold smuggling case after key-accused Swapna Suresh's shocking revelations a couple of days ago. Moreover, Shah hit out at the ruling LDF's administration for failing to bring development in the state.

'Modi govt has brought development'

"Kerala used to be known for development, literacy and tourism. But alternate rule by LDF and UDF resulted in rampant political violence, says Amit Shah at Thiruvananthapuram. Modi government has brought development and changed lives of poor people. 13 crore women received gas connection and 2.5 crore poor people have been provided with electricity as well," Shah said in a rally at Thiruvananthapuram.

Posing questions for CM Vijayan, Amit Shah asked, "Did prime accused Swapna Suresh frequently visit your office? Did you office put pressure on customs to not check for smuggling of gold? Did Swapna Suresh receive salary worth Rs 3 lakhs per month through state agencies?"

The Union Home Minister also questioned the Congress and its alliances citing that the grand-old party forms an alliance with a party in one state and fights it another state. Urging Keralites to vote for the BJP, Shah said, "You have given an opportunity to LDF and UDF. I humbly request you to give an opportunity to BJP to serve Kerala. We will make the state number one."

Shah concludes Vijay Yatra

Prior to his rally, Amit Shah met with Hindu saints at the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. As per sources, a discussion on the long-standing Sabrimala issue, the rights of the Hindu community (which is a minority in some regions of Kerala), and the state-control on Hindu temples was taken up during the meeting. The BJP's 'Vijay Yatra' which was flagged-off from Kasaragod on February 21 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath will conclude at Thiruvananthapuram.

The state of Kerala is set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes for both states will take place on May 2.

