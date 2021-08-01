Amit Shah Praises CM Yogi Adityanath For His Hard Work & Development Initiatives In UP

Home Minister Amit Shah who is currently in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate several projects in Lucknow, Mirzapur, and Varanasi, highly praised the State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for handling the state so well and developing it for the past four years. The Home Minister was speaking after laying the foundation of the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPIFS) in Lucknow. Home Minister, in his address also remembered Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and his contribution to India's freedom on his death anniversary.

Launching a political attack, HM Shah clearly stated that everyone is aware what was the situation of Uttar Pradesh before Yogi Adityanath took over as the Chief Minister.

"I have visited every village, every corner of Uttar Pradesh and I remember what kind of a state it used to be with mafias, gangsters, no law and order situation, poor getting cheated at the hands of gangsters, and unsafe environment for women but after Yogi Adityanath took over the responsibility of the state, we have seen immense development," said Amit Shah.

The Home Minister claimed that in the past six years 44 development projects have been inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh while praising the work of Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janta Party state leaders. According to Amit Shah, BJP fulfilled the promise of better implementation of law and order situations. Speaking further, the Home Minister added that Uttar Pradesh is currently the topmost state in the country with steady development.

Further continuing his political attack, HM Shah said that BJP has proved that the party is not about one particular family.

"BJP has proved that is not about any caste, a particular family or it does not work for people close to them, it works for the development of poor and to bring law and order to the state. I can say development is best in Uttar Pradesh, as it has already inaugurated 44 projects. It is easy to plan things but hard to implement and Yogi Adityanath has proved himself in executing the projects.

The Home Minister concluded his speech by adding that Uttar Pradesh is currently second in the country in terms of economic development and claiming that the state probably has a higher population than the entire Europe and also praised the state Government for handling both the waves of COVID-19.

Yogi Adityanath thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for development

Before Home Minister, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his address thanked Amit Shah for inspiring the state for development projects.

"It was Amit Shah who had suggested to bring forensic institution in Uttar Pradesh in 2019. This state was a state of gangsters and mafias before BJP took over and today the state's development is not hidden from anyone," added Yogi Adityanath.

In his statement, the Chief Minister made a huge revelation by adding that the land where both the leaders laid the foundation stone for the institution was illegally captured by a group of mafias however after state police fought the case in the court, it was given back to the Government and today it is getting used for significant development.

Citing his political attack, CM Yogi also talked about how mafias and gangsters in the state were parts of the Government however now the state has proper law and order situation as dreamt by the Prime Minister.