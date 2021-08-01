Amit Shah Praises CM Yogi, Says He Took UP To 'top-spot' And Fulfilled Every Promise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday showered praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government for taking the state of Uttar Pradesh to the "top spot" in terms of law and order. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the State Institute of Forensic Sciences, Shah said the BJP government works for the development of the poorest people.

"For six years till 2019, I travelled a lot in UP. Hence, I am very familiar with the previous condition of the state. There was an atmosphere of fear in western UP because of which people were leaving the area, women felt unsafe, the land mafia was grabbing the land of the poor people, incidents of firing in broad daylight and riots were rampant," Shah said.

"In 2017, the BJP promised that we will make UP a developed state and also revamp its law and order. Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order," he added.

Shah further credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for effectively implementing development and welfare schemes in the state. "Today, in 44 development schemes, UP is on the top spot in the country. Making schemes is very easy, but implementing them, removing the intermediaries, and ensuring the benefits reach the beneficiaries without any bribe is very tough," he said.

Yogi Adityanath along with the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present at the function.

The Home Minister also stated that the previous governments did not focus on the development of religious places in the state, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the expectation of the people of UP, he added. Accusing the previous Congress, SP, and BSP governments of vote bank politics, Shah questioned why their administration neglected the development of religious places.

"It was a struggle to establish Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In UP earlier Kumbh Mela was marred by mismanagement. But under the Yogi government, I have never seen a better Kumbh than Prayagraj. When I used to come to visit the state before, I used to feel sad looking at the condition of temples. I want to ask the previous govt why Ram Mandir was not established, why no board to Braj because they were afraid of vote bank politics. But BJP does not," he said.

'BJP fulfilled every manifesto promise'

The Home Minister further stated that the Yogi Adityanath government has fulfilled every manifesto promise.

"(SP chief and former CM) Akhilesh Yadav used to make fun of our promise to make medical colleges, but we have fulfilled the promise made. Currently, 40 new medical colleges are under construction in UP. With the CM's hard work and administrative management, the government almost made UP COVID free," he said.

Shah said that in 2017, 2019 he witnessed solid public support, and hoped that in 2022, the Yogi Adityanath government will get the blessing of the people and BJP will form a majority in the elections.