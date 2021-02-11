Amit Shah Promises Bengal 'Mamata Didi Will Chant Jai Shri Ram'; Gets Thunderous Response

While launching ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in Coochbehar on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that after elections, the WB CM will also chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

"I am promising that till the time election ends Mamata didi will also say,' Jai Shri Ram'", said HM Shah in Cooch Behar.

He escalated his attack on the CM further and said, "Jai Shri Ram chant is an insult to Mamata Banerjee. Why? So many people take pride in this chant. Why do you get insulted by this slogan? Because you have to appease one section for votes." The HM also added, "If slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?"

While speaking on the alleged killings and violence against BJP workers ahead of the state election, the Home Minister ascertained, "More than 130 BJP workers have been killed by TMC goons, no action has been taken. Once our government comes to power, each of the murderers will be sent to jail."

Highlighting CM Banerjee's decision to contest from Nandigram along with her traditional constituency Bhowanipur in Kolkata, Shah said, "This time, she has so much fear in her heart that she cannot decide where to contest these elections from."

Shah also pointed out the episode that happened during the Celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary when the West Bengal CM had objected to the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. He said, "Mamata didi keeps on quarreling with Modi Ji, she even quarreled during Subhash babu's program. It was Subhash babu's event, you could have refrained from politics there." He proceeded to call for and successfully get a volley of thunderous Jai Shri Ram chants from the crowd.

WB Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

