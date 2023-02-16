Amit Shah Promises BJP Will Make Meghalaya Corruption-free & Number One If Voted To Power 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public rally in the North Tura constituency of Meghalaya on Thursday, February 16, ahead of the state legislative assembly polls. He has promised to the people that BJP will take the state to the top position in North-East if elected to power.

Amit Shah said, "I appeal to all of you to make our candidates part of PM's team and open the doors of the development of Garo Hills. I urge you to strengthen the BJP and assure you that we will wipe out corruption from Meghalaya."

The Home Minister also took a dig at the opposition and accused them of corruption in the state. He said, "For 50 years, only corruption is happening in Meghalaya. There is no development here. So make BJP strong and we will end corruption in Meghalaya forever."

Union Min Amit Shah on Meghalaya's education system

The Union Home Minister also highlighted that Meghalaya has had no medical colleges for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed two medical colleges, but the state government was unable to build any. He also stated that the BJP-led NDA government has made over five medical colleges in Assam.

While commenting on the education system in the local language, he said, "We have promised that we will do the education system in the local language all over India. BJP will start all the courses of primary, secondary and higher education here in the Garo language."

He also cited a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report and claimed that Meghalaya is developing at the slowest pace in the country. He further highlighted that due to mismanagement and corruption in the state, in 2022-23, the deficit was Rs 1,849 crore.

He added, "In the last 8 years, apart from the National Highway in Meghalaya, we have also built rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. Compared to 2014, the optical fibre network has been expanded 5 times in Meghalaya today. Prime Minister Modi left no stone unturned for the development of the North-East."

PM Modi visited Meghalaya 51 times

Home Minister Amit Shah also mentioned that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister since independence who came to the North-East 51 times and took forward the initiatives of development.

"For the development of the northeast, the PM-DevINE scheme has been launched with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore. I want to assure you that Meghalaya will be the biggest beneficiary of the PM-DevINE scheme if we can form govt in the state," he added.

The Meghalaya legislative assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 27, 2023, to elect all the 60 members to the assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted and the poll result will be out on March 2.