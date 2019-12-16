Home Minister Amit Shah Promises 'sky-touching' Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Within 4 Months

In a massive statement, BJP chief and Home Minister, Amit Shah on Monday has set a deadline of four months to construct the 'sky-high' Ram Temple, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Pakur. He stated that the Supreme Court has just resolved the Ayodhya dispute with its verdict. He added that the 100-year-old demand of the country will be fulfilled and a grand temple will be built in the formerly disputed land.

"Not long ago, the Supreme Court ruling for Ayodhya came. For 100 years there was a demand of Indians from all over the world that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi. Congress' politician Kapil Sibal said in Supreme Court 'do not hear the case now, listen later.' I want to tell you that the Supreme Court's decision has come, within 4 months the grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya," he said. Earlier on Friday, UP CM Yogi Aditynath - while extolling the resolution of the 500-year long dispute - requested each family in Jharkhand to donate Rs.11 and one brick to construct the temple.

Jharkhand is currently polling for its 81- member Assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP is facing a tough fight from JMM, AISU, Congress and other independent parties. Fourth-phase polling for 15 seats is currently underway on Monday and the last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed all 18 review pleas filed in the apex court, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute. The decision to scrap all review pleas has been taken unanimously, stating some of those who had filed for review was not a party to the original dispute. The review pleas have been filed by several litigants including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, 40 academics and activists through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, AIPLMB and Nirmohi Akhara.

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

