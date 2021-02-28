Amit Shah Promises To Reduce Unemployment In Puducherry If NDA Voted To Power

Union Home Minister on February 28, Sunday, promised to reduce the unemployment rate in Puducherry to below 40 percent if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls. "About 75 percent of Puducherry youth are unemployed if you vote for NDA, we will reduce the unemployment rate to less than 40 percent", Shah said while addressing an election rally in the Union Territory,

He also took this opportunity to corner the erstwhile Congress government ruling the Union Territory and said they were indulging in "petty politics" in implementing the Central government schemes. Lambasting the Narayanswami government, Shah alleged that the former Chief Minister was involved in rampant corruption in his area of rule.

"At least Rs 15,000 crore was sent by the Central government for the development of Union Territory. " Shah questioned the people while alleging that the Narayanswami government invested the said amount in Gandhi family's service in Delhi.

Further, talking about investments by the Central government, he said, " The Modi government had given a budget of Rs 20,000 crore to overcome the shortcomings of the important infrastructure of fisheries. Has the money reached you?" He went on to point out that the people of Puducherry will benefit the most from it.

"Also, some days back PM Modi has opened a huge opportunity for the development of people living on the seashore by performing a Bhoomi Pujan on a small port", he said while pointing out that the port was closed since 2009 and is soon going to be functional.

Seeking the help of the people in the upcoming polls, Shah assured the people of the Union Territory that by the 75th Independence day, the Government will do the work of providing pure drinking water from the tap to every pure household.

Shah also touched upon the issue of Local body elections, and said, " For 14 years the Local body elections were not held here event after the High Court orders, because they feared that BJP's lotus would blossom here if the elections are held.

Plan for Puducherry

Shah discussed with the people the plan for Puducherry, and said," The Prime Minister has spoken about making Puducherry the BEST. The four letters- B for Business hub, E for Education Hub, S-Spiritual Hub, and T for Tourism Hub, are the foundation of Puducherry's development. Based on this, the BJP will make Puducherry the jewel of the country".

Apologizing for not being able to convey his thoughts in Tamil, Shah said, "The PM said that even when he was a Chief Minister, he could not learn Tamil. Now, he is the Prime Minister, and yet, he said that I want to learn Tamil and talk to my Tamil brothers in Tamil.

Puducherry elections

Voting for the 30 seats of Puducherry will be held on April 6. As many as 10,02, 589 electors will choose the candidate for the 15th legislative assembly of Puducherry. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

(Inputs from ANI)