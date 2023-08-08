Amit Shah Rails Against Congress Amid Delhi Services Bill Debate, 'Not Bringing Emergency'

"Government not making amendments to the Constitution to impose (another) Emergency in the country," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, taking a dig at the Congress, during a debate on Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7).

The Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament, passed the Delhi Services Bill, which tends to empower the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital to control appointments, transfers and postings of bureaucrats. The Bill cleared the Rajya Sabha test with 131 MPs voting in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Firing a fresh salvo at the Congress during a discussion on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah said, "We are making amendments to the constitution but they are not for imposing another Emergency in the country. The Congress party has no right to speak on democracy." He reiterated in the upper house that Constitution empowers the Parliament to enact legislation for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on May 11, gave Delhi government control over transfers and posting of bureaucrats in the national capital. The Centre, however, came up with an ordinance to override the top court's order on May 19. It has become a major flashpoint between the AAP and the ruling BJP.

Referring to the SC verdict, Shah added that the Delhi Services Bill doesn't violate the order posted by the apex court as its sole objective is to ensure a corruption-free administration in the national capital.

'Ready for Manipur discussion'

Shah added that the ruling NDA is ready for a discussion on the Manipur situation as the government has nothing to hide about the same. Pointing to Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah said a discussion in Manipur can be held on August 11 if he is willing to do so.

As per the Parliament schedule, August 11 is the last date of the Monsoon Session. The discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against the ruling NDA government will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from August 8 to 10, with PM Modi's statement on the last day. The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the contentious Manipur issue.