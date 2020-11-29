Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh & Agri Min Meet At JP Nadda's Residence On Farmers' Stir: Sources

As per top sources, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the farmers' protests. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined the deliberations which took place at Nadda's residence in the national capital, sources added. This high-level meeting comes at a juncture when thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to protest against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' associations reject 'early talks' offer

Earlier in the day, farmers' unions rejected Union Minister Amit Shah's offer of the Centre initiating talks with them before the scheduled meeting on December 3. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Surjeet Singh Phul - the State president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) dubbed the pre-condition for the talks as an "insult" to the farmers. He ruled out the possibility of farmers moving to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, alleging that it is an "open jail".

Moreover, he announced that the protesting farmers shall block five entry points to Delhi. On this occasion, the farmers' leader made it clear that no political party will be allowed to speak on their platform. He also stressed that they were prepared for a long stir with ration lasting for four months.

Subsequently, the Union Agriculture Minister called upon the farmers to give up their protest and continue their deliberations with the Centre. Narendra Tomar remarked, "The Indian government has discussed the farmers' issues three times already with their unions and leaders. We'll meet again on December 4th for the fourth time, we had proposed this. So there is continuous deliberation. No one should think that there are no talks. The government has initiated talks on the ministerial level and even now the Centre is ready to talk but the farmers' unions need to make an environment of deliberations. They should quit the path of protesting and instead choose the path of deliberations."

