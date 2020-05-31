Amit Shah Rebuts Opposition On Migrant Workers' Issue, Flags Situation In West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, May 31, refuted the opposition's criticism of the Centre's handling of the migrant workers' crisis. He mentioned that Rs.11,000 crore had been provided to the state governments to ensure that they did not have to bear the cost of shelter camps alone.

While admitting that migrant workers have faced difficulties, Shah contended that 51 lakh migrant workers had been sent via buses to the nearby states in April itself. He also stated that 3,968 Shramik Special trains had been operated from May 1 onwards. Shah lauded the Railways for making requisite arrangements despite not having sufficient route drivers.

Amit Shah remarked, "The narrative being created is not true. When lockdown happened, all the CMs were briefed about the guidelines and the PM told them via conferencing. The Indian government sent Rs.11,000 crore to the state governments so that the latter need not bear the cost of the camps alone. I acknowledge that migrant workers have faced difficulties and have proceeded on foot in some places. We are also pained by it. We started bus services from April 20. About 51 lakh migrant workers were sent to nearby states in April. On Labour Day, we started the Shramik trains. 3968 trains have been operated so far to ferry the migrant workers."

'BJP will form the government in West Bengal'

Regarding his decision not to respond to the opposition's barbs in the last two months, the Union Home Minister said that it was necessary to work together with the state governments at this juncture. On this occasion, Shah opined that the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal had not properly managed the situation pertaining to COVID-19 crisis and Cyclone Amphan. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that BJP will form the government in the state after next year's Assembly Elections.

"It is not that we have not responded. But at this juncture, it is necessary to work together with the state governments. Some people see everything in a twisted manner. I do not have a cure for such people. The citizens have a cure for this. That is why they are sitting in opposition today," Amit Shah quipped.

He added, "Our attempt is that the fight against COVID-19 must be fought properly even there (West Bengal). But Mamata didi feels bad. She feels that by doing so, she will win the elections. The situation pertaining to COVID-19 and the Cyclone in West Bengal is not good. FIRs have been registered against so many BJP workers. In the coming election, BJP will form the government in West Bengal. My take is that the people of Bengal want a change. I want to say this- that how much ever muck is thrown, the lotus will always bloom."

