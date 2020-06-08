At Odisha Virtual Rally, HM Amit Shah Recalls Centre's Achievements On National Security

Addressing the Odisha Jan Samvad virtual rally on Monday, June 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the firm steps taken by the Centre on the national security front. This is among the series of meetings to mark the completion of the first year of the Modi government’s second term in power. He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not stay silent like his predecessors in the wake of a terror attack.

Recalling that the PM taught Pakistan a lesson by authorising the Balakot airstrike and the 2016 surgical strike, Shah contended that this was a signal to the world. He maintained that any intrusion into the borders of India would be punished under PM Modi's leadership. Citing that only the US and Israel were considered capable of avenging the killing of their soldiers, the Union Home Minister noted that PM Modi had added India to this list.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, ''We've also seen terrorist attacks like before, but PM Modi did not sit silent like previous PMs. He answered with airstrikes & surgical strikes by entering Pakistan and teaching them a lesson. This showed the world that India would not endure the encroachment of its borders.''

He added, ''Under PM Modi's leadership, any intrusion into the borders of India will be punished. Some used to say that the US and Israel were the only countries which were willing and capable of avenging every drop of the blood of their soldiers. Modi Ji has added India to that list.''

Watch Amit Shah's full speech here:

During the rally, Shah also hit out at the Congress for allegedly indulging in corruption and appeasement politics. Mentioning that 60 crore persons did not have bank accounts under the Congress regime, he stated that the PM opened the bank accounts of 31 crore persons. Additionally, he elaborated on the assistance extended to farmers via the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

The former BJP president opined, "It is the tradition of Congress to do politics of corruption, dynasty, casteism, appeasement. 60 crore people did not have bank accounts under Congress rule. PM Modi opened bank accounts of about 31 crore people through Jan Dhan Yojana. Today, they are getting the entire money of the schemes in their account. 9.5 crore farmers have received Rs 72,000 crore so far under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. It's not a one-time thing. Every poor farmer will receive Rs 6,000 every year by the Modi."

[Image credits: @BJP4India(Twitter)]