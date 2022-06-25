Amit Shah Refutes Claims Of BJP Influencing SIT That Probed Gujarat Riots; 'SC Formed It'

Opening up 20 years after the 2002 riots that shook the Western state of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday refuted allegations that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the incident was influenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was in power in the state back then. Shah's remarks come a day after the apex court on Friday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Speaking to ANI on the SC's verdict, Amit Shah said, "Public mandate is the biggest thing. We never lost elections. (Because) People never accepted these charges. It was media, NGOs and our rival parties that used to run these charges against us."

On the allegation that SIT constituted to investigate PM Modi's involvement in the Gujarat 2002 riots was influenced by the saffron party, the former BJP president said, "We did not constitute the SIT. The apex court of our country constituted the SIT. We did not choose officers, the apex court did it after hearing an NGO. The officers were not selected from the BJP-ruled states, the Centre’s officers were deputed in it. And at that time it was the UPA government (in the Centre). SIT was not influenced. How can it be when it was a court-monitored investigation?" Adding further, Shah said, "Big lawyers were hired by the NGOs, whereas we only had our Law Officer and they are not paid highly."

#LIVE | Union Home Minister Amit Shah breaks his silence on what happened during the 2002 Gujarat riots



Watch here - https://t.co/gxkQTutUrR pic.twitter.com/llJzybAOXg — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2022

'BJP staged no dharna': Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister went on to note that PM Modi endured the pain of the false allegations for the last 19 years and never spoke anything and braved all pain like the "Vishpaan" of Lord Shiva. After stating that the SC dismissed all the false allegations levelled against the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, Shah asserted that Modi as Gujarat CM appeared before the SIT in relation to a probe over post-Godhra violence, however, the BJP did not resort to "drama or dharna" during the questioning. With his statement, Shah was attacking the Congress party for staging protests over the ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"In a democracy, PM Modi presented an ideal example of how the Constitution should be respected by all political persons. Modiji was also questioned, but nobody protested, and (BJP) workers from across the country did not gather in solidarity with Modiji. We cooperated with the law. I was also arrested. There was no protest or demonstration," Shah told ANI.

Modi ji set an example, showing how Constitution can be honoured. He was questioned but nobody staged dharna & workers didn't come to stand in solidarity with him...If those who levelled allegations have a conscience, they should apologise: HMhttps://t.co/gxkQTutUrR pic.twitter.com/46r4DQKk3B — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2022

Adding further, he said, "We believe that we should cooperate in the judicial process. There was a Supreme Court order, and an SIT was there. If the SIT wants to ask questions from the Chief Minister, he himself said that he is ready to cooperate. Why stage a protest? No person is beyond the law."