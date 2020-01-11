Shah Says, CAA Doesn't Discriminate, Reiterates Govt's Commitment For National Interests

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, reiterated the Union Government's push for 'nation first' theory. Amit Shah was inaugurating the VISWAS and Cyber Aashvast project in Gandhinagar when he said that the government has taken all steps to keep the nation's interest at the top.

Shah's message

Speaking on the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister said that the country has been working towards the path of unity, which has been adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah repeated that the Act does not discriminate on religious grounds and that the communists- (Arvind) Kejriwal, Mamata (Banerjee) are all spreading lies to the people.

Amit Shah said, "Rahul baba and company, Mamata Didi and Kejriwal are spreading outrage across the country against CAA. I challenge all of these forums to have a public discussion on CAA and show where there is a provision to take someone else's citizenship. CAA Provides Citizenship. Falsehood has no legs, I appeal to the millions of Bharatiya Janata Party activists to convey the truth at home, to convey the reality of the Citizenship Research Act (CAA) to the people."

Highlighting the security requirements, he added, "It is our priority to keep peace around the world and that is our vision. But the security of the country is our most important priority and the borders that will encroach on India and will be answered immediately."

