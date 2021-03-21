Amit Shah Releases BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' Manifesto; Promises CAA, 33% Women Reservation

Pushing its 'Sonar Bangla' agenda, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, released the saffron party's manifesto titled - 'Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Patro' at Kolkata, days ahead of the Bengal polls. The manifesto promises focuses on key areas like - women, farmers, health, jobs, good governance, economic revival, housing, culture, tourism, development - promising a mix of state schemes and extension of Central schemes. The top promises of BJP are - 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.
BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' manifesto key highlights:
Women:
- Women to be given 33% reservation in state government jobs
- Women to get free education from kg to pg
- Free travel for women in public transports
- 9 women police battalion and 3 women police reserve battalion
- Widow pension to be increased to Rs 3000
Farmers
- PM-Kisan arrears of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers
- Farmers to get 10k money under centre govt
- Rs 5,000 crore intervention fund to assure farmers' economic security.
- Accidental insurance worth Rs 3 lakh for small farmers and fishermen
- 8 hrs of free electricity
Health
- Ayushman Bharat Yojna to be implemented
- ASHA workers' basic pay to increase to Rs 6,000.
- 3 AIIMS will be built
- Rs 10,000 crores Kadambini Ganguly Health Infrastructure Fund
- Eradicate malaria and dengue by 2025
Jobs
- One job per family
- Implementation of 7th pay commission for state govt employees
- Common eligibility test for govt jobs to avoid corruption
- Netaji BPOs will come up in every district in Bengal
- Netaji Vocational vocational centres to skill 20 lakh youth
Economic revival & urban development
- Pucca houses & toilets for every household
- Free electricity upto 200 units
- Rs 2 lakh crores for rural development under Gurudev Rural Advancement Mission (GRAM)
- Set up 4 Mega food parks, 5 mega milk processing units, 2 leather industrial parks, 1 jewellery parks
- Construction of Netaji expressway
- Rs. 30, 000 crores to improve urban infrastructure.
- 24x7 clean drinking water for everyone
Culture
- Institute Tagore prize and Satyajit Ray Award
- Rs 11,000 crores to make Bengal cultural capital of India
- Bangla language to be mandatory in schools
- Financial aid to Tollywood artists
- 350 per day for tea garden workers
Others
- Sonar Bangla Aayog will be launched
- Task forces for sand and other mafias will be constituted
- West Bengal whistleblower law will be formed
- Anti-corruption helpline
- Rs 25 lakh compensation for victims of political killings
- 1500 crore fund for modernisation of jute factory
- Citizenship amendment act (CAA) will be implemented in the first cabinet
- Refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship.
- Each refugee family will get rs 10,000 per year for 5 years
Bengal poll battle
The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.
TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.