Amit Shah Releases BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' Manifesto; Promises CAA, 33% Women Reservation

Pushing its 'Sonar Bangla' agenda, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, released the saffron party's manifesto titled - 'Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Patro' at Kolkata, days ahead of the Bengal polls. The manifesto promises focuses on key areas like - women, farmers, health, jobs, good governance, economic revival, housing, culture, tourism, development - promising a mix of state schemes and extension of Central schemes. The top promises of BJP are - 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' manifesto key highlights:

Women:

Women to be given 33% reservation in state government jobs

Women to get free education from kg to pg

Free travel for women in public transports

9 women police battalion and 3 women police reserve battalion

Widow pension to be increased to Rs 3000

Farmers

PM-Kisan arrears of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers

Farmers to get 10k money under centre govt

Rs 5,000 crore intervention fund to assure farmers' economic security.

Accidental insurance worth Rs 3 lakh for small farmers and fishermen

8 hrs of free electricity

Health

Ayushman Bharat Yojna to be implemented

ASHA workers' basic pay to increase to Rs 6,000.

3 AIIMS will be built

Rs 10,000 crores Kadambini Ganguly Health Infrastructure Fund

Eradicate malaria and dengue by 2025

Jobs

One job per family

Implementation of 7th pay commission for state govt employees

Common eligibility test for govt jobs to avoid corruption

Netaji BPOs will come up in every district in Bengal

Netaji Vocational vocational centres to skill 20 lakh youth

Economic revival & urban development

Pucca houses & toilets for every household

Free electricity upto 200 units

Rs 2 lakh crores for rural development under Gurudev Rural Advancement Mission (GRAM)

Set up 4 Mega food parks, 5 mega milk processing units, 2 leather industrial parks, 1 jewellery parks

Construction of Netaji expressway

Rs. 30, 000 crores to improve urban infrastructure.

24x7 clean drinking water for everyone

Culture

Institute Tagore prize and Satyajit Ray Award

Rs 11,000 crores to make Bengal cultural capital of India

Bangla language to be mandatory in schools

Financial aid to Tollywood artists

350 per day for tea garden workers

Others

Sonar Bangla Aayog will be launched

Task forces for sand and other mafias will be constituted

West Bengal whistleblower law will be formed

Anti-corruption helpline

Rs 25 lakh compensation for victims of political killings

1500 crore fund for modernisation of jute factory

Citizenship amendment act (CAA) will be implemented in the first cabinet

Refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship.

Each refugee family will get rs 10,000 per year for 5 years

Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.