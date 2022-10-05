Amit Shah Removes Bullet-proof Glass Shield At Baramulla Rally; Hails J&K's Transformation

On day two of the Jammu and Kashmir visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had his bullet-proof glass shield removed from the podium before addressing the mega public rally in Baramulla. HM Shah stated that he wants to directly connect with the people and doesn't want any sort of interruption.

Notably, the Home Minister did a similar thing during the Srinagar visit in October 2021 citing that he wanted to "speak frankly with the crowd". BJP IT department in charge Amit Malviya shared the video on his official Twitter handle earlier this year.

Home Minister Amit Shah orders bullet proof shield to be removed before his speech in Kashmir.



This is New India that treats its people with dignity and respect they deserve. pic.twitter.com/bSBB9qrWaM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 25, 2021

Earlier, this was a terrorist hotspot, now it's a tourism hotspot. Increasing tourism in J&K has given employment to a number of youths here: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Baramulla, J&K pic.twitter.com/OVHNFLjCEE — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Amit Shah lashes out at '3 families'

Amit Shah once again launched a scathing attack on the three families for looting and deceiving the people of the valley for the last 70 years. He stated before his visit that he read a tweet from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti where she demanded answers on what the BJP government has given to Jammu and Kashmir. "I would like to tell Mufti as well as Farooq Abdullah, please open your ears and eyes, and I will answer it. But even we need an account of the work done by the '3 families' that has ruled the valley for over 75 years"

"Earlier the definition of democracy in J&K was '3 families', 87 MLAs, and 6 MPs. The first thing the Modi government did was to make sure that democracy reached each and every village. After August 5, 2019 (post the abrogation of Article 370), more than 30,000 people are leading Panchayats, and Tehsil Panchayats in the Valley and Jammu and Kashmir," said Amit Shah He further said, "Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons, as well as the Gandhis, only had powers concentrated in their hands. They did not let ACB enter Jammu & Kashmir. Modi Ji's model of governance brings development and employment. While the Gupkar model offers stones and guns in hands of the youth. There is a lot of difference between Modi's model and Gupkar's model"

(Image: @Geethak_MP-Twitter/ANI)