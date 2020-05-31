Amit Shah Reveals Reason For 'Unlock 1', Says 'army Of COVID Warriors Readied In 2 Months'

As India gears for 'Unlock 1' from June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about India's improved Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation with respect to the global scenario, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in his show 'Nation wants to Know'. Talking about India's low mortality rate and infection rate inspite of higher population density, Shah said that India's fight with Coronavirus has been successful as it is a people's struggle led by PM Modi. He also explained how PM Modi united the nation to fight against Coronavirus via Janta curfew, military's tribute, diya-lighting.

Shah On 'Unlock 1'

" The entire world praising India's battle. Kick-starting the economy is not the only purpose for 'Unlock 1'. But how long will people be locked inside their homes? Many questions have questioned lockdown. But this has helped so far to fight corona," he said.

He added, "In every 1 lakh population, on a global average every 77.6 person is infected. While in US 542 people and in Germany 217 people in 1 lakh are affected, in India only 12.6 people are infected with COVID 19. The recovery rate was 7.10% in March that increased to 42.6% now, while India's mortality is 2.8% and the world's mortality rate is 6.15%. The per lakh mortality in India is 0.3% while the global average is at 4.7%, the US is at 31.6%, Germany at 10.2%".

Lauding the state government's co-operation with the Centre in preparing for 'Unlock 1', he explained that the country has improved its health infrastructure in the two months of lockdown. He said that now each district has set its own protocols, trained its ASHA workers and readied an Army of Corona warriors to fight. He said that the social distancing culture inculcated since April-May will continue post-Unlock 1 which ends on June 30.

"This lockdown would not have been successful if PM Modi had not made it a people's struggle. First, he announced Janta curfew and made people aware by ringing bells and thalis, then diya-lighting was announced and all wings of the military came together to honour Corona warriors. These helped unite the nation in fighting against Coronavirus. This is successful because not only because governments fought against an epidemic, but also because people fought against it united," he said.

He added, " Every district has improved its health facilities in these two months and have made their own protocols to handle this pandemic. Every health worker has been trained to handle the pandemic, along with all ASHA workers. An entire army of workers are ready to fight Coornavirus now, hence we have 'Unlock 1' now. We have to live with this pandemic with patience, determination as there is no vaccine as yet. In April-May, all states have made infrastructure and prepared the social distancing culture, which will continue post-Unlock 1".

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

With the nation's COVID-19 recovery rate improving to 47.76%, the Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 89,995 recovered cases at 86,984 with 5,164 fatalities.

