Amit Shah Says 'Centre Not A Mere Spectator' In Palghar Mob-lynching Investigation

After 45 days since the Palghar mob-lynching case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday demanded that a thorough investigation be done into the case, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in his show 'Nation wants to Know'. He assured the saint community that the Central government will not be a mere spectator in this serious scenario. Stating that the Centre can only intervene if the state government consents or competent court orders to do so, he said that all angles of conspiracy must be investigated.

Shah on Palghar mob lynching

"The government of India is not a mere spectator in this scenario. One PIL has been filed in Mumbai High Court demanding to transfer the case to CBI. The court has taken cognizance and notified all parties. As per the federal structure of India, Central government cannot take over a case on its own, without the state government's consent, unless a competent court orders it to do so," he said.

He added, "If a thorough investigation is not done, Centre is ready to take over the case if a Court decides to hand over. I wish to tell the entire Saint community, this is a very serious matter and it cannot be taken lightly. I believe that a thorough investigation should be done and the reason behind the conspiracy must be debunked. But we must wait till the High court's judgement comes."

Palghar mob lynching

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The deceased men identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade were reportedly pelted stones at and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC, while three police officials have been suspended, 35 police personnel transferred. The Bombay High court's next hearing on the case transfer to CBI is scheduled on June 5.

Shah on Maharashtra government & COVID

When asked about Maharashtra's rising COVID-19 cases, he said that the Central government is helping the state government in all ways possible. Dismissing any attempts to make the current three-party government led by Shiv Sena fall, he said that BJP was aiding the government to fight Coronavirus. Taking a jibe at Congress shirking its responsibility in Maharashtra, he said that the government can fall only if a certain party retracts its support. Maharashtra's tally stands at 65,168 cases with 2197 fatalities.

"Situation is tense in Maharashtra. We have not differentiated in any way inspite it being an Opposition government. I and PM Modi have spoken to the CM several times, yet the situation is serious," he said. On being asked about the demand for President's rule in Maharashtra, he said,"I still say the government there is of my party, where have we put President's rule there? We are helping them and they are fighting the virus, but the cases keep rising," he said.

"How can we make the government fall? It can fall only when one party retracts its support. They should not do so. Maybe Thorat (Balasaheb) is making a statement by taking Rahul ji into confidence," he added.

Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin again'

Following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too has issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.