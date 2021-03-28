Amit Shah Says 'Everything Can't Be Made Public' When Asked About Meeting Sharad Pawar

Hinting at another alliance shift, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, did not refute reports of meeting NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel in Ahmedabad, amid MVA govt crisis. When asked about the alleged meeting Shah said 'Not everything can be made public', while NCP has refuted that such a meeting occured. Ajit Pawar had unsuccessfully allied with BJP to form a 72-hour government amid MVA talks.

Shah does not deny meeting Pawar

Shiv Sena terms Deshmukh 'accidental HM'

Currently, Shiv Sena and NCP are at odds over Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, his handling of the Sachin Vaze case and allegations against Deshmukh. Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday termed Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh an 'accidental Home Minister' amid the Vazegate fallout. Claiming that Deshmukh was handed the cabinet by NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, Saamana lauded ex-NCP Home Minister RR Patil's style of functioning.

Rebutting Saamana's claims, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar had always the last say in appointing ministers, reminding Sena of Pawar's decision to appoint CM Thackeray. He added that one's alliance partner should avoid such comments which 'unnecessarily spoil things'. While Congress has demanded Deshmukh's resignation, NCP has backed him blaming ex-Mumbai cops - Sachi Vaze and Param Bir Singh. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has backed both Vaze and Param Bir Singh and often changed their stance on Deshmukh's alleged involvement.

Sena has often clashed with its ideological polar opposite Congress since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19 etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker. Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'. Congress has also dismissed Sena's comments regarding replacing Sonia Gandhi with Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson, saying 'Sena is not part of UPA'. Congress has hinted at going solo in the next elections.

Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar

Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with Ajit Pawar to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM for mere 72 hours. Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 after Shiv Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The BJP-Sena alliance of 35 years fell out over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post, post winning the Maharashtra State polls.