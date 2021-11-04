Amit Shah Says 'excise Duty Reduction On Fuel By PM Is Big Relief To Public On Diwali'

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to lower excise duties on petrol and diesel, saying that the move provides massive relief to the general public on Diwali. The Home Minister further stated that the relief granted is a very delicate decision, even in light of rising international prices.

Taking to Twitter, Shah noted: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has given a big relief to the general public on Diwali by reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively." "This relief given is a very sensitive decision even after the increased prices at the international level. I thank Modi Ji for this," he noted.

मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा की प्रदेश सरकारों ने भी पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में और कमी करके जनता तक और अधिक राहत पहुँचाने का सराहनीय कार्य किया है।



पीएम @narendramodi जी द्वारा देशवासियों को दीपावली के इस उपहार से न सिर्फ आम व्यक्ति को राहत मिलेगी बल्कि महंगाई भी कम होगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2021

Amit Shah praises PM Modi over excise duty reduction on fuel

Consumers will benefit from a Rs 5 per litre reduction in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 reduction in excise duty on diesel announced by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday. This is the first drop in central excise duties in over three years, despite record-high fuel costs. To provide assistance to consumers, the Finance Ministry also advised state governments to "commensurately reduce" VAT on gasoline and diesel. Following this, other state governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Goa, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, decreased VAT on the two petroleum products.

In response, Shah claimed that the states had done a remarkable job. "Under the leadership of Modi ji, the state governments of BJP have also done a commendable job of providing more relief to the people by further reducing the prices of petrol and diesel. PM Narendra Modi. This gift of Diwali to the countrymen will not only bring relief to the common man but will also reduce inflation," Shah tweeted. (roughly translated)

The price of petrol and diesel have been rising. Prices rose for seven days in a row until Tuesday. The rates stayed steady on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the price of petrol in the national capital surpassed Rs 110, while the price of diesel was Rs 98.4 per litre. Petrol will cost Rs 103.97 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 86.67 per litre, thanks to the reduction in excise duty.

A persistent rise in crude oil prices, as well as higher taxes – both central excise duty and state taxes – that have been in effect since May 2020, have pushed the price of motor fuels above pre-COVID retail levels. The government increased excise rates on petrol and diesel by Rs 13 per litre and Rs 16 per litre respectively between February and May last year, citing a substantial drop in revenues owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. Since January 2020, the price of petrol has climbed by 46.4% and that of diesel by nearly 45%, yet the price of crude oil has only risen by 20%.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI