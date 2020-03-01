'Fought For 500 Years To Build The Ram Temple': Amit Shah At Bengal Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally on Sunday said that people have fought for over 500 years to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Lauding the BJP supporters of Bengal at a massive pro-CAA rally in Kolkata Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the formation of the Ram Temple Trust and paving way for the construction of the grand temple.

"With the blessings of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won 300 seats. Modiji announced the formatio of Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram and encouraged the building of the grand Temple," the Union Minister said amid huge cheering from the crowd.

Amit Shah further assured all devotees that a massive temple of Lord Ram would be built in Ayodhya, within a few months.

Attacking the Opposition, Shah said, "For 70 years, various entities like the Congress and Mamata tried to obstruct the construction of Ram Temple. You gave strength to PM Modi, I would like to tell you, in a few months, a grand Ram temple touching the skies, will be built in Ayodhya."

Amit Shah on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his rally in Kolkata asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA. Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Kolkata, also exuded confidence that the BJP, will form the next government in Bengal with a two-third majority after the 2021 assembly polls.

Accusing the Opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding refugees and minorities, Shah said not a single person will lose citizenship as a result of the CAA.

"The opposition is terrorising minorities... I assure every person from the minority community that CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won't affect your citizenship," the home minister said.

