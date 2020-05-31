Amit Shah Says India In Talks With China Via 'diplomatic Channels & Army Officials'

Maintaining that India is engaged with China diplomacy talks inspite of recent skirmishes, Union Home Minister on Sunday, said that India's sovereignty and security were of utmost importance, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in his show 'Nation wants to Know'. He said that India is in talks with China via both diplomatic channels and Army officers will soon meet China's People's Liberation Army. Videos of Indian Army officers and Chinese officers brawling with each other at Ladakh border have been doing the rounds on social media.

Shah on Indo-China tussle

"Now talks are being held on both diplomatic level and Army levels and I believe that the situation will be handled. But I wish to clarify that Modi government will not allow to dilute India's security and sovereignty at its borders," he said.

Talking about Pakistan's concerns of India attacking it via 'false-flag operations', he added, "India will never adopt an expansionist policy. I clearly state that whether it's surgical strike or airstrike, violations of India's borders won't be tolerated and neither will attacks on India's territory. We don't covet anything of anyone, but anyone who tries to take something of ours will get a tough answer."

Shah on Kashmir

Speaking on Jammu-Kashmir today, he said, "Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, both of which are related to the unity and integrity of the country. Whoever has spread the fear on CAA are now worried. The lowest terrorist incidents after 90 have occurred after the removal of 370 and during 2014-2020"

On being asked about the Opposition's questions on the recent IED bomb diffusing done by Army in Kashmir's Pulwama, he said," The Congress has no right to ask any question about it. Congress is responsible for the terrorism that has created cancers. Section 370 was the biggest reason for instigating youth in the valley. This led to the youth of the valley towards separatism and terrorism."

Recent Indo-China skirmishes

Apart from two armies' standoff, the Air Force was forced to rush its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control on last Tuesday. Indian Army sources on Sunday morning stated that the defense forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in north Sikkim. The confrontation is reported to have taken place near the Naku La Sector and was solved later after local-level talks between the authorities.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the United States is “willing and able” to arbitrate the conflict between India and China amid heightened tensions and heavy troops deployment at the border. India, in response on Thursday that it is engaged with the Chinese side to resolve the border issue peacefully. Echoing India's stance on the Indo-China border dispute, China, on Friday, rejected any 'third-party intervention' in the matter, stating that the two countries 'have perfect border-related mechanisms and communication channels'.

