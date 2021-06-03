Amit Shah Says, 'India Rose To Challenges Posed By COVID-19, Fought Patiently'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, June 3, that India rose to the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and the Centre and State governments diligently tackled the virus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Union Home Minister acknowledged many initiatives undertaken by the government to solve one of the major hurdles in the second wave - the ten-fold rise in oxygen demand - while speaking at the virtual inauguration of nine oxygen plants in Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah inaugurates oxygen plants in Ahemdabad

He said, "Under normal circumstances, the country used to produce about 1000 MT of oxygen. Within a month, the demand increased to 10,000 MT. It was a huge challenge to meet this 10-fold increase in demand, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and State rose to the challenge and started our fight against this."

He added, "The production of industrial oxygen was paused in plants across the country and were diverted towards medical oxygen. Cryogenic tankers were in the country were limited but we brought in from across the world and oxygen was transported in trains. About 15,000MT has been transported by train."

India rose to challenges: Shah

He asserted that after the initial wave, the Prime Minister approved 162 PSA plants from the PM CARES budget, as well as an additional 1,051 plants. Shah also praised the military, railways, and scientists for their achievements. Shah mentioned, "long with this, 100 more PSA plants were also initiated by other ministries. In the coming days, work to set up 300 more will also be started. Thanks to their efforts, this pandemic is receding slowly and demand for oxygen has come down as well. The number of recoveries is higher than new cases." The Vallabh Youth Organization will run the nine oxygen plants that Amit Shah has inaugurated. Vijay Rupani, the Gujarat Chief Minister, was also present at the virtual event.

During the second wave of COVID-19 infection in the country, medical oxygen was in great demand for COVID-19 patients. The state health department in Gujarat recorded 1,333 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 8,12,063, with 18 patients dying and over 4,100 recovering from the ailment. During the day, 4,098 people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the state to 7,75,958, according to the report. The state's recovery rate has further improved to 95.55%. According to the department, 18 individuals died, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9,873. According to the announcement, there are now 26,232 active cases in the state, with 452 patients on ventilators.

