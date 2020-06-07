Amit Shah Says 'not A Political Rally, But Jan Samwad', Kicks Off Bihar's 'virtual' Rally

Marking a first, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, kicked off the poll campaign for the Bihar state elections scheduled in November 2020, via a 'virtual' rally from BJP Headquarters in Delhi. Claiming that this was not a political rally, Shah said that it was a 'Jan Samwad' rally to thank the 'corona warriors' and the people for fighting the pandemic. Taking a dig at the Opposition - RJD, he said that they had took forward PM Modi's 'Janta curfew' call by welcoming him by banging thaalis.

Amit Shah: 'Not a political rally'

"I liked that some came out with Thalis to protest against my virtual rally. They took Modi's appeal forward. Some claimed this is a political rally. This is our Jan Samwad, we can't just sit at home all the time due to Coronavirus, but we cannot gather together. This is not a political rally to highlight a political party's success, but to show how the country is fighting the pandemic," said Shah.

He added, "Those questioning this, I want to ask - What has stopped them to hold a rally in Darbhanga or Patna?. I welcome BJP president JP Naddaji's idea for organizing 75 virtual rallies". He highlighted that it was the first virtual rally in the history of Indian politics.

'Thaali bajao' politics

Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD initiated a 'Thaali bajao' politics to oppose Shah's virtual rally. Opposing the 'digital rally' of the BJP, RJD's Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday observed Garib Adhikar Diwas and clanged Thaali (plates) outside their residence while accusing the ruling alliance (BJP - JDU) of targeting the migrants. Uncertainty prevails over Bihar's state polls with Deputy CM Sushil Modi suggesting online polls.

BJP's digital push

Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rising, BJP announced that Amit Shah who will address the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live, with a target of roping in at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar. Apart from Shah, Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi too are present at the rally in Delhi. Sources state that atleast 72,000 BJP workers have tuned in from various BJP offices in Bihar.

Apart from Sunday's rally, Shah is scheduled to hold virtual rallies in Odisha and West Bengal on 8 and 9 June respectively. Meanwhile, party President JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh to hold virtual rallies tomorrow in Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively. State election are set to be held in November in Bihar, while Bengal will go to polls in 2021.

'Unlock 1'

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. As per the new guidelines, the Centre will decide on social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations in Phase 3.