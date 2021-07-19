Amit Shah Says Pegasus Report Is 'by Disrupters For Obstructers'; Stresses On Chronology

As the unraveling of the Pegasus project mounted to unmanageable ruckus on the first day of the Monsoon session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called it 'a report by the disrupters for the obstructers'. Underlining that the events unfolded in 'perfect cue', he stated in a blog that the only aim behind 'amplifying the report' by the obstructors (political players in India) at the behest of the Disruptors (global organizations) was to 'humiliate India' at the world stage, 'peddle' the same old narratives about our nation and 'derail' India’s development trajectory.

"People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection," Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, assuring the people of India that the Modi government’s priority is clear –‘National Welfare’ and we will keep working to achieve that no matter what happens.

Disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress.https://t.co/cS0MCxe8aO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 19, 2021

BJP spokesperson RP Singh also addressed the issue and said that the report coming a day prior to the beginning of the monsoon session was baffling. "All the information regarding phone-tapping is with the government, and not with the company providing. It just provides the software. Are they trying to say that the government is leaking the data?" he asked, expressing disgust at the ways being used to divert the attention of the Parliament from key issues.

NSO refutes reports of Indian govt spying on citizens

The Pegasus software is a spyware developed by private Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group to hack smartphones and computers in order to collect data and serve it to a third party. The spyware gathers data without the consent of the person. The NGO group says it sells its product only to "vetted governments".

According to some media reports, the names of over 300 Indian citizens, including 40 Indian journalists, three major opposition leaders, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads and officials of security organizations and businessmen appeared in the list of targets for surveillance by Pegasus spyware.

Meanwhile, the NSO Group has denied the reports. "After checking their claims, we firmly deny the false allegations made in their report. Their sources have supplied them with information that has no factual basis, as evident by the lack of supporting documentation for many of their claims. In fact, these allegations are so outrageous and far from reality, that NSO is considering a defamation lawsuit," it stated.