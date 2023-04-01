Amit Shah Set To Address A Public Meeting In Bihar's Nawada On Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Patna Airport on Saturday evening as he is set to address a public meeting in Nawada on Sunday.

His visit to the state of Bihar comes amid the tension that took place over the communal riots at Sasaram in Rohtas district and Bihar Sharif town during the Ram Navami festivities.

Shah is scheduled to be in Bihar for a two-day visit during which he is likely to hold a meeting with senior party leaders to plan a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Section 144 imposed in Sasaram

Meanwhile, Shah's visit to Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas was called off due to the imposition of Section 144 following clashes in the district.

Prohibitory orders were initiated on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively.

Earlier Shah was scheduled to arrive on Sunday, but due to a slight change in his itinerary schedule and he reached the state capital on Saturday evening.

Amit Shah's visit to Bihar's every district part of Lok Sabha Pravas

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Opposition leader in Bihar Assembly said that the Union Minister's visit to Bihar's every district is part of his Lok Sabha Pravas.

He said, "He has visited Bihar earlier also. There is a program in Nawada tomorrow, as well as there was a program in Sasaram but due to administrative failure and instability in Bihar, the atmosphere has been tense due to communal clashes in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur."

He then slammed the Bihar government led under the supervision of Nitish Kumar for damaging the law and order situation in the state and couldn't prevent communal incidents in the state.

