Amit Shah Says 'door Shut For JDU Forever', Rules Out BJP-JDU Alliance In Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, April 2, made it clear that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not form an alliance with Janata Dal-United. Addressing a gathering in Nawada, he said that the doors of BJP are shut for Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar's party.

"If someone has any doubt that BJP will take JDU back into NDA after the election results, then I want to make it clear that BJP's doors are shut for them (JDU) forever," Amit Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also stated that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time and BJP will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2024 general elections.

"Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) won't become Prime Minister. People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the country's Prime Minister for the third time...People of Bihar have decided that Modiji's Lotus will bloom on all 40 (LS) seats," Shah said.

Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan govt

Targeting the 'Mahagathbandhan' government, Amit Shah said, "The government which has jungle raj's Lalu Prasad Yadav's party, can that government bring peace in Bihar? Nitish Kumar sat in the lap of Lalu Prasad Yadav due to hunger for power, we will uproot the 'Mahagathbandhan' government."

He also claimed that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the RJD-JDU government will collapse and BJP will form the government in Bihar.

Amit Shah also slammed Nitish Kumar's government over Sasaram violence and prayed that peace is restored at the earliest in the state.

"I was supposed to go to Sasaram but due to unfortunate situation people are being killed there, bullets are fired and tear-gas shelling is happening. I will come to Sasaram surely during my next visit," Shah said.

He added, "I pray to god that peace is restored at the earliest in the state. There's no point in speaking with the state govt here, when I called the Governor then Lalan Singh (JDU president) got offended."