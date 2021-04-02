Amit Shah Signals BJP's Zero-tolerance To Infiltration In WB; Reiterates CAA Promise

Addressing a huge rally at Kalchini in West Bengal on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that BJP will not allow any infiltration in the state after coming to power. Castigating TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for not stopping infiltrators, he stressed that BJP shall ensure that even birds won't be able to enter West Bengal. At the same time, Shah assured that all refugees shall be granted Indian citizenship as promised.

In its manifesto, the JP Nadda-led party has promised the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and added that each refugee family will receive a yearly Direct Benefit Transfer of Rs.10,000 for 5 years after acquiring citizenship. The polling for the remaining phases of the Assembly polls is scheduled for April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "Are you against infiltrators or not? Should infiltration be stopped or not? Doesn't infiltration take away the jobs of our youth? Doesn't it take away the food of the poor? Will Didi stop infiltrators? You replace Didi and forget humans, even birds won't be able to enter Bengal. We will create such a Bengal. The BJP government will grant citizenship to all refugees with respect." READ | Keshpur's BJP & TMC candidates' polling agents thrashed by 'goons'; cars vandalised

Watch Amit Shah's speech here:

Here are key promises in BJP's manifesto: