Amit Shah Sits Down With Tipra Chief Pradyot Debbarma As Manik Saha Takes Oath As CM

Amit Shah met TIPRA Motha party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday. The meeting is underway at the State Guest House in Agartala. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha are present at the meeting. According to sources, if Tipra Motha comes into an alliance with BJP, the party will get three seats in the state cabinet. The party wants assurance on the constitutional safeguards for the indigenous Tiprasa people from the Centre.

TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Debbarma had earlier said he wants a written assurance on the demands.

Earlier in the day, Manik Saha took oath as chief minister of Tripura for the second term. Eight more ministers, including Pranajit Singha Roy, Ratan Lal Nath, Santana Chakma, Sukla Charan Noatia and Bikash Debbarma, were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda as well as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh were among the notables present on the occasion. In all, eight from the BJP and one from its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were inducted into the cabinet.

Notably, none of the 13 MLAs from Tipra Motha were present at the oath-taking ceremony but party chief Pradyot Debbarma wrote on Facebook that Tipra has not compromised! Wait and watch.

Taking to Facebook, he said, I am sure we will be asked to meet the Government of India for our constitutional solution. And we will only talk about the rights of 14 lakh Tiprasas and not the individual benefits of our leaders.

In the recently concluded Tripura Assembly elections, BJP won 32 seats while its ally IPFT secured one seat in the 60-member state assembly.