Amit Shah Slams Congress For 'insulting Tribals & OBCs', Alleges They Have A History

Amit Shah, on Friday, slammed the Congress party for 'their history of corruption and insulting OBC, Dalits and the tribals. During his speech in Karnataka, the Union Home Minister also accused Congress of sheltering and empowering anti-India elements. "Wherever Congress formed a government, they have a history of corruption. Wherever they formed a government, they have a history of insulting the tribals, Dalits and the OBC and they have a history of empowering anti-India elements", Shah said.

Shah's attacks followed Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as the Wayanad MP after he was found guilty in the Modi surname defamation case and sentenced to two years of imprisonment. Following his conviction, his Lok Sabha membership was revoked under provisions of Article 102 (1) under section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Ready to pay any cost: Rahul Gandhi

मैं भारत की आवाज़ के लिए लड़ रहा हूं।



मैं हर कीमत चुकाने को तैयार हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2023

"I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in his first reaction after his disqualification. Rahul, however, can get his membership back if he manages to overturn the conviction through legal means at a higher court. Meanwhile, the Wayanad constituency seat in Kerala is vacant and the Election Commission can now announce a by-election to elect a new leader.

Rahul was convicted by Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma in a 2019 defamation case. While addressing a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, he said, "Why do all thieves have the name Modi?" attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said earlier today that the party will fight this decision "legally" and "politically" while others accused the BJP of acting like a 'dictator'. BJP, on the other hand, claimed it has no role in Rahul's conviction and disqualification. Union Minister Anurag Thakur even said that Rahul Gandhi must find out who within his party conspired to get him out of the way.