Amit Shah Slams Congress For Using 'divide And Rule Strategy' In Assam During BJP Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Guwahati on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party. Outlining that the party followed the strategy of divide and rule, he asserted that the main aim of the party behind doing so was to continue ruling while the people continue to fight. "In a mere span of 5 years, we put an end to all the fights and established peace in the region," he added.

Reminiscing Modi's promise of freeing the region from the clutches of terrorism, he stated, "The problem of terrorism has been solved to a very large extend, and if there are still some problems left, we promise to deal with it in the next five years if we are voted to power," he said.

He also took the opportunity to discuss the problems of infiltrators in the state. Highlighting that the force on the border has been increased considerably in the past five years, he asserted that infiltrators think twice before entering the region now,

"Brought back Assam to the path of development"

During the rally, Shah also touched upon the promise of development of Assam made some five years back. Pointing out that the party fulfilled its promise, he said, "Today, under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is on the pathway of becoming a developed state."

"A medical college that was a dream for the Assamese was fulfilled by the BJP government, by establishing not one college but 6," he said while listing out the developments in the region.

Reiterating his request to the people for entrusting the party with another 5 years, he promised that this time the party will free the region from floods. "As directed by PM Modi, the floods waters that destroy lives every year will be stopped by building lakes and reservoirs, which will also serve as a tourist attraction," he added while clearly stating that the lotus has to bloom if the state has to further prosper.

Assam polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.