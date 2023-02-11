Amit Shah Slams Congress In Karnataka: 'They Released PFI Members, We Banned Them'

Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the Congress and said it had strengthened anti-national elements when in power. The Union Home Minister was speaking in poll-bound Karnataka's Puttur town where he attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited. Addressing a rally, Shah said, while Congress released members of Popular Front of India (PFI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banned the organisation.

Amit Shah said, "Congress had released 1700 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), while the BJP government under PM Modi's leadership banned and shut it permanently. Congress party strengthens anti-national elements, and it can never protect 'Karnataka'."

The Union Minister said only the BJP can ensure security in the state. "There is Kerala near you (Karnataka). I don't want to say much. If you want to keep Karnataka safe, only BJP can do this. Only a BJP government in Karnataka, under the leadership of PM Modi, can do this," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates or fronts in September last year for alleged terror links.

The notification mentioned that PFI and its affiliates "indulged in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country."

Congress and JD(S), who believe in Tipu Sultan, can't do good for Karnataka: Shah

Amit Shah also charged that Congress and its former ally Janata Dal (Secular) and said they believed in 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and that the two parties did not do any good for Karnataka. Shah also alleged that the grand old party was corrupt and had used the state as an "Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the Gandhi family".