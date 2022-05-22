Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Anti-India Remarks; Asks Him To 'remove Italian Specs'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, May 22, slammed Rahul Gandhi over his anti-India remark in London and, in a jibe directed at the Wayanad MP, directed him to 'remove Italian glasses' to understand India's progress. He further attacked Congress for ignoring the development work carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past eight years.

"Congress leaders ask what happened in 8 years, these people are awake with their eyes closed. Rahul baba must take out his Italian specs and must have a look at the development work done by PM Modi", Amit Shah said while addressing a gathering in Arunachal Pradesh.

This came after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the ‘Ideas for India’ conference at Cambridge in London, stated that India is not in a 'good place' as he attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and stressed that the opposition needs to bring "people, communities, states and religions" together.

Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh

The Union Home Minister is currently in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh wherein he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 1000 crores in the district. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister stated that Arunachal has always shown strong emotions of patriotism and only the people of Arunachal greet each other with 'Jai Hind'.

Speaking of northeastern states previously known for only riots and terrorism, Amit Shah said, "9,600 extremists have laid down weapons & joined the mainstream in the last 3 yrs. Our govt aims for establishing peace in the northeast by ending all disputes. BJP govt has reduced terrorist activities by 89% in the northeast".

Stressing on the development of Arunachal Pradesh, the Minister mentioned that 786 crores worth of development projects are underway while 935 crores worth of projects has been completed in the state.

"East Arunachal has huge potential of developing as a tourist spot. Soon there will be a Raksha Shakti university here. Arunachal will be first to have the first Raksha university other than Gujarat", he added.

Speaking of the development of ‘Parshuram Kund’, a Hindu pilgrimage site on the Brahmputra plateau, HM Shah said, "We'll connect Parshuram Kund through railways. We have laid a network of roads across the state along with connecting far-flung places in the state".

In September 2021, the Modi government started this project costing Rs 37.88 crore, sanctioned under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD) Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

(Image: PTI/ANI)