Amit Shah Slams Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt; 'think Beyond Politics'

Addressing 'Sahakar Parishad and Krishi Sammelan' organised at Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government over decreasing number of district cooperative banks in the state while raising questions over the scams. He said that the MVA government should think beyond politics and support the ministry of cooperation.

"We need to free the cooperative movement of shortcomings. There was a time when district cooperative banks of Maharashtra were looked up to, but today there are only three left. How did scams involving crores of money happen? Did RBI do it? No RBI didn't do it," he said.

The Union Minister said that he has not come to name political remarks but to tell workers of the Cooperative movement that the Central government is with them. "But simultaneously we need to increase efficiency, bring in professional students and give them a command," he said.

Amit Shah, who is also the Union Minister of Cooperation, said that he is happy that Prava Sugal Mills is still operating on a cooperative basis when all the other sugar mills are being privatised.

"Maharashtra government should think beyond politics and support the minitry of cooperation. Why is the Maharashtra government ignoring the ministry of cooperation. Vittalrao Vikhe Patil had a great vision. The sugar factory built by him is an inspiration. It proved to be beneficial to many farmers. The main motive of cooperative is to strengthen employment and business. We will try not to privatize cooperative sugar mills. I am not here to break ministry of cooperation but unite it."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, BJP MP Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad among others were present at the event.

Amit Shah's Maharashtra visit

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to visit Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, he worshipped at the Shirdi temple. On December 19, Shah will visit Pune and offer prayers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati temple. He will later inaugurate a new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus. The Union Minister will also attend a convocation ceremony of Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management's Pune campus. Later in the day, the minister will address BJP Pune city workers.